LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a hit and run that occurred Saturday night in the Jacobs neighborhood. 

Around 10 p.m., LMPD officers were called to Berry Boulevard and Continental Place on the report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. In a statement, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene. 

LMPD did not immediately have a description of the vehicle. The department's Traffic Unit is investigating. 

