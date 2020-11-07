LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a hit and run that occurred Saturday night in the Jacobs neighborhood.
Around 10 p.m., LMPD officers were called to Berry Boulevard and Continental Place on the report of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. In a statement, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the driver of the vehicle that struck the man fled the scene.
LMPD did not immediately have a description of the vehicle. The department's Traffic Unit is investigating.
