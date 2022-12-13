LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was hospitalized in November after he was hit by a vehicle has died.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 on National Turnpike at Farmers Lane, according to Louisville Metro Police.
First responders found the man with serious injuries. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. An email update Dec. 13 from an LMPD spokesperson said the man died from his injuries.
His name has not yet been released.
Police believe both the bicyclist and the vehicle were traveling southbound on National Turnpike when the accident happened.
Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.