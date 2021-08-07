LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the Iroquois neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4300 block of Taylor Boulevard around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning.
At the scene, officers found a man in his early to mid-20s with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, but Smiley said the victim's condition is unknown.
LMPD detained a person of interest for questioning, but the investigation remains ongoing, according to Smiley.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD.
