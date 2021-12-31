LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot in the arm and ran into a church hosting a funeral to get help.
LMPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:45 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. According to police, the man in his late 20s was approached by another man outside and was shot in an alley.
The suspect fled on foot while the victim made his way to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. A bullet hole can be seen in the window of the church.
It's unknown if the victim knew the funeral was taking place. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call police at 574-LMPD.
