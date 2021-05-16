Double homicide scene -- Sleep Inn on Preston Highway -- 5/16/21

Louisville Metro Police respond to a double homicide reported Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Sleep Inn hotel on Preston Highway in Louisville, Ky. (WDRB photo) 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were found dead in a truck after a shooting was reported Sunday morning in the parking lot of a hotel on Preston Highway, according to Louisville Metro Police. 

The shooting was reported just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn hotel, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement. That's in the 3300 block of Preston Highway — not far from the Kentucky Exposition Center. 

At the scene, Smiley said officers found a man and a woman shot dead inside a passenger truck. 

The victims have not yet been identified.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

