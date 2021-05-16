LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were found dead in a truck after a shooting was reported Sunday morning in the parking lot of a hotel on Preston Highway, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The shooting was reported just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn hotel, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said in a statement. That's in the 3300 block of Preston Highway — not far from the Kentucky Exposition Center.
At the scene, Smiley said officers found a man and a woman shot dead inside a passenger truck.
The victims have not yet been identified.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
