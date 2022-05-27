LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is asking for help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman.
Rose "Lisa" Buckner Mays was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of South Brook Street near East Ormsby Avenue.
Police said she's believed to be traveling by foot and wearing a green and black jacket, black leggings, glasses and a brown colored wig.
She was also reported missing earlier this month from the Newburg neighborhood. Buckner Mays was eventually located in the area of 34th Street and Virginia Avenue.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or LMPD at 574-5673.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.