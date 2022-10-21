LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the St. Denis neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police.
On Friday evening, police responded on a report of a vehicle collision at the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
Police believe a vehicle was traveling southbound on Cane Run Road and attempted to make a left turn onto eastbound Crums Lane.
The vehicle then struck a motorcycle that was headed northbound on Cane Run Road.
A man operating the motorcycle was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries. No one else was injured.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
