LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a van on Greenbelt Hwy. early Saturday morning, near the Greenwood neighborhood.
LMPD said they were called around 12:20 a.m. to a crash.
They said a van, operating as an Uber, was turning left to go south on the Greenbelt from a driveway of a business.
A motorcyclist heading northbound on the Greenbelt hit the rear driver's side of the van at a high rate of speed.
The impact of that crash spun the van almost completely in the opposite direction.
The driver of the van was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries and the passenger wasn't hurt.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.