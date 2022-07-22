Police Lights Generic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the Algonquin neighborhood early Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police.

LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway near Hill Street around 6 a.m.

Police say the passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Hill Street when a motorcyclist tried to pass the vehicle. The man riding the motorcyclist sideswiped the vehicle and was thrown off the motorcycle. 

The motorcycle crashed into a fence, according to police. The man, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was taken to University Hospital. 

Ellis said the driver of the passenger vehicle wasn't injured. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.

