LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in the Algonquin neighborhood early Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a crash involving a passenger vehicle and motorcycle in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway near Hill Street around 6 a.m.
Police say the passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Hill Street when a motorcyclist tried to pass the vehicle. The man riding the motorcyclist sideswiped the vehicle and was thrown off the motorcycle.
The motorcycle crashed into a fence, according to police. The man, who wasn't wearing a helmet, was taken to University Hospital.
Ellis said the driver of the passenger vehicle wasn't injured. LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
