LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is offering to test illegal drugs for traces of the coronavirus -- for free!
According to a Monday morning Facebook post, which was apparently tongue-in-cheek, the Louisville Metro Police Department claimed to have recently seized "suspected methamphetamine that was laced with the Coronavirus."
To date, Louisville officials have reported no confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus in Louisville.
LMPD says the "discovery" has led them to offer to test meth for coronavirus contamination "free of charge."
"Bring your meth to any of our police stations and an officer will take it from there," the post states. "Don't take a chance with this new form of meth 'MethRona' or 'Coroneth' have your meth tested today!"
The post was made with several hashtags, which included #IssaJoke and #ThatsMethedUp.
It's not the first time a police department has invited the public to surrender their illegal drugs for testing for the disease. Late last week, the Montpelier Police Department in northern Indiana posted that, starting Monday, March 2, residents can bring their meth, heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cocaine or other illicit drugs to police for screening.
The agency promises that the tests are "non-invasive" and residents will know the results "immediately." Anyone bringing in large quantities of drugs is asked to "call ahead."
Neither post indicates whether or not the person bringing in the drugs will be arrested.
