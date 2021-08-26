LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Louisville Metro Police major demoted after using the n-word during a training session has filed a lawsuit.
Aubrey Gregory is suing the city, LMPD, Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Erika Shields.
Gregory, who was shot during protests last year, retired in early August after he was demoted to lieutenant in June.
The lawsuit claims Gregory, who became the director of LMPD's Training Academy in March, walked in on a discussion between two African American men "regarding the use of a racial epithet" during a recruit class on "isms," such as racism, sexism, implicit bias and cultural diversity in May 2021.
"One of the individuals was from Africa, and the other was a retired firefighter," the lawsuit states. "The individual who had immigrated from Africa stated that, when he immigrated to the United States, he had been warned not to use the word because it was offensive."
The man said the word is not considered offensive where he comes from because it means Black.
The retired firefighter involved in the conversation said the word has multiple meanings in the U.S., sometimes meaning family or kinship but sometimes is offensive, according to the lawsuit.
"This individual stated to the class that they had better be prepared because they were going to hear this word in certain communities in Metro," the lawsuit reads.
He then, according to the suit, said Gregory "has worked some of these neighborhoods for years; he can tell you."
Gregory's attorney claims he repeated the word as part of the discussion, only to make a point that officers will hear it on the job and it can have different meanings.
Gregory is quoted in the suit as saying "Sometimes it does mean family or like a kinship of shared struggle, and sometimes it is the most derogatory, disgusting word you will hear; but you are going to hear it."
The next day, Gregory was contacted by LMPD Chief Erika Shields about his use of the word during the training class, according to the suit. It goes on to say Gregory acknowledged that he had used the term and explained what had happened during the class. Shields then told Gregory "not to report to work until she decided what was going to be done."
The lawsuit goes on to say Gregory "talked to various members of the LMPD Command Staff," about the incident, including LMPD's Deputy Chief Gwinn-Villarreal who "advised" Gregory to retire "although no one believed the Plaintiff (Gregory) was trying to be derogatory."
A representative for Louisville Metro Government Human Resources later interviewed Gregory and said his version of what happened "matched what other people she interviewed had stated."
Three days after Gregory met alone with Chief Shields, he received the letter of demotion to lieutenant, according to the lawsuit.
The suit also says the two other men were never disciplined for using the word. It also claims Gregory's 14th Amendment rights were violated and that he was discriminated against on the basis of race.
He's seeking damages and a jury trial, as well as an injunctive relief restoring his rank as major.
In July, some members of the Metro Council Government Oversight Committee questioned how the department handled the Gregory's demotion and why there wasn't a paper trail documenting it.
LMPD typically doesn't comment on pending litigation.
This story may be updated.
Related Stories:
- Council members question lack of paper trail following demotion of LMPD officer who used racial slur
- LMPD officer shot during protests demoted after making 'offensive' statements during recruit class
- LMPD officer shot during protests reassigned after using 'offensive, derogatory' language, police say
- 2 LMPD officers shot in downtown Louisville sustain non-life-threatening injuries; suspect in custody
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.