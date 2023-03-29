LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officer Robert Oliver died Wednesday evening at University Hospital.
A processional of officers took his body from Louisville to a Jeffersonville funeral home on Wednesday night. Eric Johnson from Supporting Heroes said Oliver died after complications from injuries he got in a motorcycle crash several weeks ago.
He had been with LMPD for around 15 years and before that was an officer in Jeffersonville.
Oliver was responsible for signs around the city for "Lock, Take, Hide." It was a program he got started in 2019 to help reduce car break-ins.
Funeral services are still being worked out.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.