LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police detective was fired Wednesday night after threatening to kill other law enforcement officers, according to an email sent to court workers by the sheriff’s department on Thursday.
Homicide Detective Christopher Palombi “has mental issues” and a “kill list,” which includes at least one employee at the Hall of Justice, the email said.
Maj. Mike Littlefield said the sheriff’s department has been made aware of an officer who is a “person of interest” but said he didn't believe there was an actual "kill list."
Palombi has prior military experience and “probably access to weapons and could possibly be dressed in a police uniform,” wrote Major George Grissom of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Grissom heads the office's courts division.
Deputies at the courthouse are on the lookout for Palombi, according to the email obtained by WDRB News.
An LMPD spokesperson said he was gathering details and would get back with a reporter.
Attorney Thomas Clay said on Thursday afternoon he was with Palombi and would be appealing a Feb. 16 pre-termination letter with Chief Erika Shields on Monday.
Det. Palombi has severe post traumatic stress disorder from serving in combat in Afghanistan and being shot at four times during the 2020 protests in Louisville, Clay said.
He has been in treatment in California for the last 30 days, Clay added.
"From my observation, he doesn’t pose a danger to anybody," Clay said.
The department recommended termination for a violation of obedience to rules and regulations and conduct unbecoming, Clay said.
According to the pre-termination letter, Palombi "made statements that you were going to bring guns to the Homicide Unit and kill people." The threats were made in December and January, according to the letter.
Homicide Unit detectives and sergeants were told to stay away from the office "which impacted the morale, operations and efficiency of the Homicide Unit," Shields wrote.
Palombi allegedly made the threats after requesting to be reassigned to the Office of Sexual and Physical Investigations and in response to being told he would be transferred out of the homicide, according to the pre-termination letter.
Palombi, among other cases, was the lead detective in the murder investigation of 35-year-old Jeremy Lind, who was tortured and died after his tongue was removed in 2020.
This story will be updated.
