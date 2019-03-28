LMPD officer fires at suspect who was later pulled from south Louisville house after SWAT standoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police situation ended Thursday with an officer firing his gun, a standoff that lasted about nine hours and a suspect with a gunshot wound found hiding in the rafters of a south Louisville home.
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said police were called about 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Weyler Avenue on reports that a suspect wanted on a felony warrant had been located. The man was hiding in a van, and when officers arrived, he began to drive away. Conrad said in the process of fleeing, the suspect hit several police cruisers and put the officers in danger in the process. As a result, Conrad said one of the officers fired his or her gun.
The van was found nearby on Montana Avenue near Central Avenue and Taylor Boulevard. LMPD called SWAT, the Hostage Negotiation Team and the bomb squad to assist. Over the course of the day, three people were pulled from the home without incident.
At one point, SWAT members could be seen using a chainsaw to cut a hole in a second-story wall of the house.
This is video we recorded of the SWAT team literally using a chain saw to cut a hole in the home a few minutes ago. Still no information from police. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/yIvhdTm42J— Hayden Ristevski (@HaydenWDRB) March 29, 2019
Around 9 p.m., Conrad said, the suspect was pulled from the home. He had been hiding in the rafters with a gunshot wound. Conrad said he was alert and conscious when he was transported to the hospital.
Conrad said a news conference would be held Friday to discuss the details further and release body camera footage of the officer's shooting.
