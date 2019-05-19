LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police confirm an officer was hit by a vehicle on Sunday morning.
Officials say it happened in the area of Noah Drive and Cole Avenue near Terry Road in Pleasure Ridge Park.
According to police, on Sunday around 5 a.m. an officer with LMPD's 3rd Division was investigating a reported car break-in. While investigating, the officer was hit by the driver of a black Kia Optima, who authorities say is believed to have been involved in the car break-in.
Authorities say the officer fired his weapon and the driver drove from the scene. The car was later found abandoned at Conway Middle School.
The officer was taken to University Hospital for treatment of "moderate, non-life threatening injuries."
Police are continuing to look for the suspect.
LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is handling the investigation.
