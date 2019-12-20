LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Louisville Metro Police officer lost control of his cruiser and ended up in a ditch, and the officer was rushed to the hospital.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday on Camp Ground Road, near Kramers Lane, just west of Shively.
LMPD said the officer lost control, ran off the road and hit a small tree. He suffered a cut on his head.
Emergency crews took him to the hospital, where he's in serious condition.
It's not clear what caused the crash.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.