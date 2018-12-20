LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury on Thursday for assaulting a teenager.
Officer Lonzo McConico faces a fourth-degree assault charge in connection with an incident involving 18-year-old Tanner Brown on Feb. 2. The alleged assault took place after Brown was arrested outside the Old Louisville Tavern on South Fourth Street.
The grand jury decided to indict McConico on a misdemeanor charge instead of a felony based on the severity of Brown's injuries. The charge is punishable by up to one year and jail and/or a $500 fine, according to a release from the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.