LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested Thursday night after police say he hit a Louisville Metro Police officer with his car, sending him to the hospital.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place about 9:30 p.m. outside the KFC Yum! Center following the U of L women's basketball game against UConn.
Police say the LMPD officer was wearing "a bright yellow reflective traffic jacket" as he was directing traffic at the intersection of East Main Street and South 1st Street.
At one point, the officer signaled a TARC bus into the left-hand turning lane to stop, so people could cross the road.
Police say 61-year-old Christopher Thomas was pulling into a intersection in a center lane and should have continued straight. But instead, police say he passed the stopped TARC bus in the left-hand lane, then cut in front of it, turning left despite the fact that officers had that lane stopped.
In the process, police say he hit the Louisville Metro Police officer, "taking his legs out." Police say the officer landed on the hood of the car and was taken to University Hospital. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said he suffered only minor injuries.
According to the arrest report, Thomas' actions, "could have easily resulted in serious injuries to the officer."
Thomas was arrested and charged with disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment and failure of a vehicle owner to maintain required insurance.
