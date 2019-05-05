LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer was injured in a crash Saturday night on I-264 West near Cane Run Road.
The officer was stopped in the third westbound lane with their emergency lights on, blocking traffic from an earlier accident just after 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by another car, according to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said the driver of that car told police he saw the police lights but thought the vehicle was on the shoulder of I-264 and tried to switch lanes. That's when the driver hit the brakes and slid on the wet road, hitting the police cruiser.
The officer was checked by EMS but transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Smiley said.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer's cruiser stayed at the scene. Police do not believe he was impaired at the time of the accident, and no charges are expected to be filed.
