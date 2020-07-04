LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after an officer was injured in a crash while responding to a double shooting at Preston Highway and Fern Valley Road.
Metrosafe says it received a report of a shooting with "multiple victims" in the area just after 1 p.m. Saturday.
Responding officers found two victims at the scene, according to LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. They were taken to a local hospital, but their injuries and conditions are unknown at this time, Mitchell said.
While responding to the shooting, an LMPD officer was involved in a crash on Preston Highway at Chateau Lane. Mitchell said it is believed the officer was traveling northbound on Preston in a marked cruiser with lights and sirens on when they crashed with another northbound vehicle.
Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to University Hospital. Mitchell said the officer's injuries were not life threatening, and the driver received minor injuries.
