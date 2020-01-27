LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer is expected to be okay, after an early morning crash on Dixie Highway.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, the marked police cruiser was T-boned on the driver's side just before 5 a.m. Police say the driver of a silver car was making a left turn on Dixie Highway at Pages Lane, when the crash happened.
The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that don't appear to be serious. The other driver was not injured. No charges are expected.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
