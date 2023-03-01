LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were taken to the hospital early Wednesday after a multi-vehicle crash involving an LMPD officer in Fern Creek.
It happened just before 8 a.m. at S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Hames Trace, according to a news release from LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The officer received minor injuries in the crash, Mitchell said, and was treated at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
The officer was driving an LMPD cruiser but was not on a run when the crash occurred.
