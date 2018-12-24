LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fiery crash involving a semi tanker truck and a Louisville Metro Police cruiser killed the officer and has Interstate 64 closed downtown.
MetroSafe confirms one person died in the crash that happened about 2:15 p.m. on Monday under the Belvedere in the eastbound lanes of I-64.
Dispatchers say a police cruiser went up in flames, after being hit. LMPD has not confirmed who was killed in the crash.
However, Supporting Heroes National Executive Director Eric Johnson is at the scene. He says it was a female officer that died in the crash. The organization helps families impacted by the loss of first responders.
The Louisville Metro Police Foundation posted a message on its Facebook page saying "We are heartbroken over the loss of our LMPD Officer who was killed on I-64 today. Please keep the family both blood and blue in your prayers."
Video taken by a WDRB news producer on the way to work shows the police cruiser up in flames and smoke billowing from under the Belvedere.
A witness says it appears the truck clipped the cruiser and caused it to overturn and hit the side of the wall on the interstate. A pickup truck was also involved in the crash.
All lanes of Interstate 64 are closed both directions, as emergency crews arrive on the scene. Officials expect the interstate to be closed for up to four hours for cleanup.
A detour has been put in place. KYTC advises drivers traveling on I-64 East to take the 9th Street exit. Drivers traveling on I-64 West should take the 3rd Street exit.
This story will be updated.
