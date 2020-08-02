LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say two people, including a LMPD officer, were injured in a car crash Sunday afternoon in the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the officer was responding to a shooting in the area around 2 p.m. Sunday when they "failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign" at the intersection of Templewood Drive and Robinhood Lane and "struck a passenger vehicle that was operating westbound on Templewood."
"The passenger vehicle then struck a house causing minor damage," Mitchell said in a statement.
The officer and the driver of the passenger vehicle were both transported to University of Louisville Hospital with "minor injuries," according to Mitchell.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the accident.
