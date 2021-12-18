LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville Metro Police officer was seriously injured Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 64 westbound.
The accident occurred just after 10 a.m. Saturday morning, while the officer was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle" on I-64 west at Mellwood Avenue, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.
The officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "serious injuries" and was undergoing surgery as of 12:30 p.m.
Ruoff said the accident was not a hit and run as was previously reported by TRIMARC officials.
Members of Louisville Metro Council's Democratic caucus said in a statement Saturday that they are praying for the officer.
"We're offering our love and support to the officer's family in this overwhelming and stressful time," the statement reads in part. "Metro Council is sincerely grateful for the brave men and women who protect this community every day, despite the constant risks they face."
