LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Monday by an Louisville Metro Police officer outside a parking garage downtown.

It happened just after noon outside a parking garage at Gray and Floyd streets in downtown Louisville. Chief Steve Conrad said the man pulled a gun and was shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

This story will be updated.

