LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed Monday by an Louisville Metro Police officer outside a parking garage downtown.
It happened just after noon outside a parking garage at Gray and Floyd streets in downtown Louisville. Chief Steve Conrad said the man pulled a gun and was shot. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
The scene of a shooting on East Gray Street near Norton Hospital. There’s a large police presence. Both @LMPD and @UofLPD here. More info to come on @WDRBNews. pic.twitter.com/622MZo2O2E— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 30, 2020
JUST IN: @LMPD Chief Steve Conrad says an LMPD officer shot a man who pulled a gun at police officers. That man died at the hospital. More on @WDRBNews this evening. pic.twitter.com/RudJEdUUcq— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) March 30, 2020
This story will be updated.
