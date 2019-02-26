LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- An LMPD cruiser was damaged after two suspects tried to speed away from an officer.
An officer noticed a suspicious vehicle just before 3:00 Tuesday morning at motel near area of Watterson Trail and Hurstbourne Parkway. The officer was able to determine that the vehicle was stolen, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The officer approached the vehicle and one of the two suspects in the vehicle fired a gun at the officer, Mitchell went on to say. The two suspects then left the scene in the vehicle, hitting the officer's cruiser, said police. The officer received minor cuts and bruises in the collision, but was treated at the scene.
The vehicle was found a short distance away on Dalewood Place. The two suspects were found and arrested in a tree line behind the Meijer store on Hurstbourne Lane.
Charges for the suspects are pending. The LMPD Public Integrity Unit is investigating.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.