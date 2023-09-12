LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police officer shot during a traffic stop last week is now off of a ventilator, according to his family.
LMPD shared the update from officer Brandon Haley's family on Tuesday. They said he's been off the ventilator since Saturday and can now stand with some help.
The family said he's been recovering each day and is showing more of his humor. They also said they appreciate all of the support from the community, and are focused on Haley's health as he continues to heal.
Haley was shot and critically wounded Sept. 7 as he was making a traffic stop at 40th and West Kentucky streets. The shots came from a nearby house. According to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, Haley has undergone two surgeries and remains in critical but stable condition.
Four people — Dominique Thompson, Jemond Groves, Quantez Porter and Jacquan Ransom — have been arrested in connection Haley's shooting, but none of them have been charged with pulling the trigger.
LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said body camera footage will be released within 10 business days of the Sept. 8 shooting.
LMPD investigators ask anyone who might have information about the shooting to call the Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
To make a donation in Haley's honor through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, click here.
