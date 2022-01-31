LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was injured early Monday morning after police say a suspect in a fleeing vehicle crashed into the officer's patrol vehicle.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the incident took place at about 3:45 a.m., near the intersection of East Liberty Street and South Preston Street.
Mitchell said an officer had stopped a suspect in a black Nissan for a traffic stop, but as the officer approached, the suspect took off.
According to Mitchell, the fleeing suspect crashed into another officer who was inside a patrol car near the intersection of Hancock Street and East Liberty Street, before being taken into custody.
Police say both the officer and the suspect were transported to University Hospital. The officer's injuries are classified as minor, according to Mitchell, and the suspect's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Mitchell said the suspect will face several charges. He or she has not yet been identified.
