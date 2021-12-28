LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer is recovering after being involved in a crash in a patrol car early Tuesday.
It happened at South 7th Street near Davies Avenue around 4 a.m. according to an LMPD spokesman. Investigators say the 4th Division officer was responding to a call for service with lights and sirens activated, and was southbound on 7th Street when "the officer lost control in the right hand curve in the roadway and struck a pole."
Police say the officer got out of the cruiser before it caught fire, and was alert and conscious while being taken to University Hospital with injuries not believed to life-threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.