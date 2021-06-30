LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after an officer's vehicle was hit by gunfire Wednesday afternoon.
LMPD's Criminal Interdiction Unit was in the 3000 block of Wurtele Avenue, which is just off Dixie Highway near Berry Boulevard in Shively, on an "unrelated investigation" around 4 p.m.
While officers were in the area, "individuals from a vehicle began firing gunshots at another vehicle in the area," LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.
An LMPD officer's car was struck during the crossfire, but no one was injured, Mitchell said.
Several individuals have been detained and were being questioned as of Tuesday evening.
Mitchell said no shots were fired by LMPD officers.
This story may be updated.
