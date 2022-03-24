LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot several times Thursday night near the Park Duvalle neighborhood in southwest Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers responded to the 3300 block of Linwood Avenue, near the intersection of Cane Run Road and Algonquin Parkway, to find the man with multiple gunshot sounds.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital alert and conscious, Smiley said.
No arrests have been made. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
