LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some local seniors were taken back in time on Wednesday, all thanks to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
A Frank Sinatra impersonator visited the Altenheim Retirement Community along with officers with LMPD's 5th Division.
They said they wanted to do something nice for the people living there, so they booked "Bobby Swanatra," who sang some Christmas carols and some of the famous crooner's biggest hits.
"It takes them back to a time in their mind when they were happy, when they did have energy, when they did feel good. That's what we wanted to do at holiday time for them," said Michelle Ellis, president of the LMPD 5th Division Advisory Board.
LMPD does these outreach projects every year. In addition to visiting Altenheim, officers will also visit the St. Joseph Children's Home.
