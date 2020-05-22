LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is once again responding to most calls.
In an internal memo dated April 29, Chief Steve Conrad revised the pandemic response policy. Officers are now responding again to non-injury accidents and hit and runs, speeding, and theft of any amount.
To limit the spread of COVID-19, the department decided in March that it would no longer respond to several emergency situations. Then in mid-April, officers began responding to burglaries again.
LMPD says COVID-19 cases have remained low among employees.
