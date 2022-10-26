LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of decorating pumpkins this Halloween, some teenagers decorated police cars.

It was all part of the Louisville Metro Police Department Youth Advisory Council's Trunk or Treat program. Little kids went trick-or-treating for candy at each of the decorated cruisers.

The Advisory Council is youth-led and talks about issues in the community that concern them.

They also talk about solutions to teen violence and strengthening relationships with police officers.

"It's not like all we see on TV show and 911 calls about something going bad," Jacobi Scruggs, with the LMPD Youth Council Board, said. "It could be a good call. An officer might stop and have a lunch with someone. It's not just bad bad bad, how the media and everything makes it seem like. They're really good people."

LMPD Chief Erika Shields and UofL men's basketball coach Kenny Payne were also in attendance.

