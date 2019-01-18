LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department pulled over a Krispy Kreme truck this week.
In a Facebook post, the department says the truck ran a red light.
The post adds that officers were glad the truck didn't catch fire like the one in Lexington. Lexington police posted a funny image of officers mourning the loss of donuts a few weeks ago.
It prompted Krispy Kreme to make a special donut delivery to the department.
