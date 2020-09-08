LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The thoroughbreds that raced at Churchill Downs weren't the only horses running around Louisville during Derby weekend.
Louisville Metro Police officers came across "Tennessee," a 3-year-old mini horse who had ran away from home and was spotted in a road near the racetrack on Sunday.
The officers were able to capture Tennessee with the help from some kind citizens, and the mini horse was returned safely to his home.
LMPD posted about the encounter on Facebook, saying, "Another horse race in the books."
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.