LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A homeowner in the Clifton neighborhood was happy to get a knock at her door from some Louisville Metro Police officers Friday morning.
Sgt. Christina Beaven, who works in LMPD's First Division, wanted to find a way to give back to the people they are sworn to serve and protect. So from now until the end of the month, they're celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas with some special deliveries.
Friday morning, a handful of LMPD officers responded to a home on Spring Street in the city's Clifton neighborhood.
Beaven said she had recently heard about an elderly woman who was struggling.
"She has some medical issues and it's really hard for her to get up and down," she said. "And somebody said they had an urgent, desperate need for a bed ... (because) she said that she had, she had been sleeping on the floor for over a year, which is terrible."
An officer with LMPD's Air Unit and his wife donated a bed for the woman.
"On his off day, (he) drove it down here," said Beaven. "We met him with a couple of officers to help put it together and then a couple of officers that I worked with, we were able to put it all together."
The woman didn't want to go on camera, but was very happy with her early Christmas gift.
"She was so excited," Beaven said. "So yeah, it was, she was wonderful to talk to. She was super excited."
Beaven said Friday's special delivery is part of a covert holiday mission targeting a handful of people.
"So we came up with this idea in the First Division to try to call it '12 Days of Christmas' to bless people in the division," she said.
Police believe the best way to do that is to find a need and fill it.
"And it's not just about locking people up, it's about trying to serve our community," Beaven said.
The officers delivered and assembled the bed on their time off Friday morning, but Beaven said the reward that came with the special assignment was "awesome."
"We asked what she was going to do when we left and she said she was gonna go take a nap, which is awesome," she said.
Beaven said the next delivery, which is a surprise, will happen sometime next week.
