LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Three officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after pulling two people from vehicles that caught fire after a crash.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, the crash took place at about 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65, near Outer Loop.
Mitchell says an SUV was stalled on the interstate and was rear-ended by a pickup truck. Both vehicles caught fire.
Police were rescue the occupants of both vehicles. Two people were taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, after officers pulled them out.
Three officers were also taken to University Hospital. They are expected to recover.
The LMPD traffic unit is investigating.
I-65 South was briefly shut down between Fern Valley Road and Outer Loop as officers responded to the crash.
