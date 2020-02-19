LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Students at a Jefferson County school got a lesson about bullying Wednesday from two Louisville Metro Police officers and a miniature horse named Sadie.
The officers taught students at Byck Elementary School to "Just Say Whoa to Bullying." Sadie the therapy horse went along to teach students to recognize and respect the differences between one another.
Sadie helps ease the students' fears and helps them remember what they've learned about bullying, the LMPD officers said.
"We're trying to teach children that the things that are different about them are the things that make them special," Officer Sarah Banta said. "And we're teaching them about what bullying is and what to do if you are being bullied, or if you're witnessing bullying."
The Just Say Whoa to Bullying program came to Louisville in 2018.
