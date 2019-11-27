LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department hit the streets Wednesday morning to deliver more than 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to senior citizens.
Volunteers packed the meals ahead of time. This year marks the 21st year of the initiative, which delivers cooked meals to senior citizens around the city.
Organizers called it controlled chaos as they prepped the full Thanksgiving meals, including dessert. Although the food is important, organizers said it's the human contact that really matters.
"I think sometimes we take for granted family," said Yvette Gentry, who started the outreach. "Sometimes we find the fault in our family and complain about the chaos, but there are some people who have the quiet and don't have people checking on them, or don't have anybody to spend that holiday with, so having that interaction is the most important thing."
Once those volunteers packed the meals, LMPD officers went door to door delivering the Thanksgiving food.
