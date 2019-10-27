LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One current and two former Louisville Metro Police Department officers will appear in federal court Monday to change their pleas regarding abuse of overtime funds.
Former Sergeant Brian Stanfield, former Detective Todd Roadhoue and current narcotics detective Mark Final have all been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office and initially pleaded not guilty. The three will change their pleas on Monday morning to guilty.
The officers were featured in a WDRB News investigation in November 2017, which revealed that they worked up to 21 hours a day every day for months, including weekends, and racked up enormous amounts of overtime hours.
The officers are scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
