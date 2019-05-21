LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are on scene of a fatal shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood.
Police were called to a home on Brashear Drive near S. 13th Street early Tuesday morning. Once on scene, police found a man who had been shot to death, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
No other details are known at this time.
We will updated this story as more information becomes available.
LMPD has responded to multiple shooting in this same area over the past several years.
