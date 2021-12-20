LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Santa's helpers wore badges Monday, as officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department teamed up with a local elementary school to make sure every child has a present under the tree this Christmas.
"Today, we're doing our annual Shop With a Cop event," LMPD Officer Jaron Skillman said. "We've teamed up with Price Elementary this year. I have 10 kids that are in immediate need of, just, basic necessities that otherwise, maybe their parents couldn't afford due to COVID."
Skillman said a lot of parents are in bad financial straights due to job losses and other hardships, and LMPD just wants to give their children "some sort of Christmas this year."
Samantha Miller, the assistant principal at Price Elementary School, said it a wonderful partnership.
"Our staff are ready to shop with our LMPD friends," she said. "Our staff contacted the families and just found out what are the basic sizes and needs of the children so we could tailor what they're getting for Christmas."
Skillman said some people would be surprised by what the kids are asking for. He said it's not video game consoles.
"A lot of kids just ask for basic needs like coats and hats and clothes, things like that," he said. "It's just a great feeling to know that you're helping a kid that really isn't even asking for much. He just needs the basics.
"A lot of them don't even know that it's coming. You know, we've been in contact with the parents, and a lot of them don't think that Santa is coming this year."
Shop With a Cop is an annual event.
