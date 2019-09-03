LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have charged two people with murder after a victim who was assaulted last month died.
Virg Colyer III, 42, and Jacqueline Oliver, 36, were charged with murder on Aug. 30 in connection with the death of the victim, who has been identified as Sonam Gurung. Police say he died on Aug. 30 from injuries sustained during the assault.
According to police reports, on Aug. 13, at around 4:25 p.m., officers from LMPD's 4th Division went to a home in the 1100 block of Homeview Drive, near Taylor Boulevard. Police say when officers arrived, they found a victim "covered in blood suffering from what appeared to be blunt force trauma."
The victim was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment of "multiple skull fractures" and "brain bleeds."
On Aug. 14, police interviewed both Oliver and Colyer. On that day, both were booked into Metro Corrections and were initially charged with assault.
According to police, both admitted to "viewing the bludgeoning of the victim on and about the head with a metal baseball bat." Neither Colyer nor Oliver called 911 for help. Both dragged the victim's body outside the home before cleaning the residence, according to court documents.
Officials say the Gurung's phone and wallet were taken from him during the assault.
Colyer is charged with murder. Oliver is charged with complicity to murder.
