LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD outlined its security measures Monday for the Pegasus Parade later this week.
The parade will snake down Broadway in downtown Louisville this Thursday.
LMPD said it will have around 800 officers working the streets. Four-hundred-fifty will handle security, and around 250 will focus on traffic-related issues.
LMPD is partnering with federal and state agencies like the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Officials say they are prepared to handle any situation that arises.
"Our primary goals and duties and responsibilities for our personnel is to ensure the safety and security for the event, respond to criminal activity and any other situations that arise," LMPD Lt. Dale Massey said.
