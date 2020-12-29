LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detective Joshua Jaynes, who is at the center of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into whether he lied on a search warrant used to raid Breonna Taylor’s apartment, could soon be fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Interim Chief Yvette Gentry told Jaynes he violated two department standards based on an investigation from the LMPD Professional Standards Unit:
- Preparation of Search Warrant Execution
- Truthfulness/Untruthfulness
Gentry told Jaynes there should have been "better controls, supervision and scrutiny" in preparing the warrant sought for Taylor's apartment.
"Because the operations plan was not completed properly a very dangerous situation was created for all parties involved," Gentry wrote in the termination letter.
Jaynes has been accused of providing false information in the search warrant affidavit that Judge Mary Shaw signed on March 12, just hours before the raid that killed Taylor early on March 13. Louisville police were repeatedly told there were no packages, "suspicious or otherwise," delivered to Taylor's home, according to testimony in an internal LMPD report.
But a warrant affidavit written and signed by Jaynes said he had "verified through a U.S. postal inspector that Glover has been receiving packages" at Taylor's home.
In the termination letter, Gentry said Jaynes "lied when he swore 'verified through a US Postal Inspector.' Detective Jaynes did not have contact with a US Postal Inspector, he received the information from Sergeant Mattingly, who got it from a Shively Police Officer."
Gentry went on to say that Jaynes lied "when he swore a US Postal Inspector advised 'that Jamarcus Glover has been receiving packages at 3003 Springfield Drive #4.'"
Jaynes told LMPD Public Integrity Unit investigators in May that he did not intentionally mislead Shaw but acknowledged that he could have worded the affidavit “differently.”
"Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the department," Gentry wrote. "Your conduct has severely damaged the image our Department has established within our community. The results of your actions seriously impede the Department's goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible. I cannot tolerate this type of conduct or untruthfulness by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department."
Gentry said Jaynes can present additional information in a hearing on Dec. 31, after which she'll "take action based upon my review of the Professional Standards Investigation file."
Thomas Clay, Jaynes' attorney, said Tuesday evening that he and Jaynes will appear at that hearing "to contest his proposed firing."
Ryan Nichols, president of the River City FOP, hasn't responded to a request for comment.
This story will be updated.
Attorney for LMPD detective says Breonna Taylor search warrant 'reeks' of probable cause
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.