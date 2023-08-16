LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after the Louisville Metro Police Department shot and killed a man in the city's Clifton neighborhood, body camera footage is expected to be released.
A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday. In addition to releasing the body camera footage, department leaders will talk about how it will handle police shooting investigations under the new administration.
"The new process will provide greater transparency to the public, improved efficiency of the investigation, all while ensuring there are third party safeguards," LMPD said in a news release announcing Thursday's press conference.
The department plans to release body camera footage from the Aug. 3 shooting of James Monti, 47, on Frankfort Avenue.
Police responded to the area late that evening on a report that shots had been fired. A short time later, they reported that shots were being fired at them. Officers returned fire, hitting Monti, who later died at University of Louisville Hospital.
Chief Jacqueline Gwinn-Villaroel said LMPD would handle the investigation, not Kentucky State Police.
KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates police shootings throughout the state at the request of local law enforcement agencies. In July 2020, former Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced that KSP would conduct independent investigations into LMPD shootings in an effort to improve public trust following the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
Previously, LMPD released body camera footage, names of officers involved, photos and employment files of officers within 24 hours of a police shooting.
The last time LMPD investigated itself was in February, when an officer accidentally shot two teenagers in the city's Chickasaw neighborhood. At the time, the department said KSP "instructed LMPD to conduct the investigation" in that case. LMPD released body camera footage from the shooting nearly two weeks later.
But when LMPD shot and killed a person in June, KSP investigated the case, releasing body camera footage from the shooting 10 days later. The shooting happened on June 19, when an undercover officer fatally shot a man police said was trying to rob him in the Portland neighborhood.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg was asked earlier this month about LMPD investigating itself in the Clifton police shooting. He said the policy his administration inherited "did involve" KSP taking the lead on investigating officer-involved shootings, but that it wasn't the first time LMPD had investigated itself in a shooting this year. He didn't answer specific questions about whether or not LMPD's policy was being reversed. He is expected to speak at Thursday's press conference.
On Aug. 7, Greenberg said he wanted to see the body camera footage released "as soon as possible."
