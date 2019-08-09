LMPD promotes dozens of officers to leadership roles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department hosted its second largest promotional ceremony Friday afternoon.
The department promoted 39 people, including 34 officers and five civilians. The group was so large it was standing room only for family and friends cramming into the Mayor’s Gallery for the ceremony.
Here is a full list of the promotions:
Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD Chief Steve Conrad thanked the officers for their hard work, dedication and willingness to step up as leaders. Combined, there was more than 400 years of police experience among the officers being promoted.
Fischer said while the city is experiencing positive growth, the officers are working in a difficult and challenging time.
“It’s a struggling combination, a deadly combination of too many guns, too many gangs, illegal drug activity, too much poverty, too much desperation,” he said. “That results in too little hope.”
Fischer added that for those reasons, the city needs these officers “now more than ever.”
Conrad said these officers taking on leadership roles will “bring us forward.”
In the face of Kentucky’s pension crisis, officers across the commonwealth have been retiring, concerned over losing what they earned. This group of promotions helps fill that gap in LMPD.
“We lost a lot of good people to other opportunities in life,” Conrad said. “And we wish them the best, but I couldn’t be more excited about the new people.”
The force is comprised of a lot of new officers with limited experience, and Conrad said this group of leaders will provide the guidance and integrity the department needs.
“They’ll go out, get involved, make a change,” he said. “And they’ll do what they can to make our city safer.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.