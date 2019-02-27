LMPD recovers meth, heroin, cocaine and more than 100 stolen items from several burglaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — LMPD said it has recovered more than 100 items that were stolen from several different areas.
Everything from power tools, weed-eaters and pressure washers was recovered by officers. LMPD said the items are connected to burglaries in the first, second, third and seventh divisions.
Besides the stolen property, detectives also found meth, heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Three people were arrested.
LMPD posted more pictures on their Facebook page. The department said if it has your stolen items, someone will call you.
